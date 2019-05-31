|
GRACE RANGEL ARELLANO Rosary & Funeral Mass St. George Church, Ontario Tuesday June 4th 9:30 a.m. REBECA BARRAGAN Funeral Mass Sacred Heart Church, Pomona Saturday June 8th 10:30 a.m. JUSTIN HENRY BOWIE Services Pomona Chapel Saturday June 8th 11:00 a.m. DOLORES JANE BRINKMAN Graveside Services Bellevue Memorial Park, Ontario Tuesday June 4th 11:30 a.m. LOUISE HARDEN Services Friendship Baptist Church, Ontario Saturday June 1st 11:00 a.m. HELEN MARIE KING Services Pomona Valley Memorial Park Mausoleum Today May 31st 1:00 p.m.. ESPERANZA LARES Services Living Word Church, Chino Saturday June 8th 11:00 a.m. JOSE GABRIEL ORTIZ Visitation & Rosary Pomona Chapel today May 31 5:00-8:00 a.m. Funeral Mass Sacred Heart Church, Pomona Saturday June 1st 10:00 a.m. WILLIAM ROBERT SYPOS Services Riverside National Cemetery, Staging Area #5, Monday June 3rd 11: 01 a.m. QUYEN VU Vigil Rite Claremont Chapel Today May 31st 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Claremont Saturday June 1st 12:00 p.m. JOCELYN B. WALTON Evening Services Claremont Chapel Friday June 7th 6:30 p.m. Services Claremont Chapel Saturday, June 8th 12:30 p.m.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on May 31, 2019