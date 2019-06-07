|
FRANCISCO ARIAS Services Pomona Chapel Friday June 14th 6:00p.m. LYNN RAY BAKER Services Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Covina Tuesday June 11th 11:00 a.m. REBECA BARRAGAN Funeral Mass Sacred Heart Church, Pomona Saturday June 8th 10:30 a.m. JUSTIN HENRY BOWIE Services Pomona Chapel Saturday June 8th 11:00 a.m. VICTOR CALZADA Funeral Mass Sacred Heart Church, Pomona Today June 7th 10:00 a.m. NANCY E. GELLER Services Claremont Chapel Tuesday June 11th 11:00 a.m. ESPERANZA LARES Services Living Word Church, Chino Saturday June 8th 11:00 a.m. LICH NGUYEN Funeral Mass Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Claremont Saturday June 15th 12:00 p.m. CORA OMOHUNDRO Services Claremont Chapel Saturday June 15th 11:00 a.m. JOEL RICO Vigil Rite Claremont Chapel Sunday June 9th 6:00 p.m. Funeral Mass Sacred Heart Church, Covina Monday June 10th 10:00 a.m. PAUL J. ROCHE Rosary & Funeral Mass Holy Name of Mary Church, San Dimas Thursday June 13th 10:00 a.m. ALFREDO VIAYRA, SR. Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Thursday June 13th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Sacred Heart Church, Pomona Friday June 14th 10:00 a.m. JOCELYN B. WALTON Evening Services Claremont Chapel Today June 7th 6:30 p.m. Services Claremont Chapel Saturday, June 8th 12:30 p.m.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on June 7, 2019