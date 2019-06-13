|
|
FRANCISCO ARIAS Services Pomona Chapel Friday June 14th 6:00p.m. TERESA ARIAS Services Pomona Chapel Today June 13th 11:00 a.m. JAMES DONALD HANSEN Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Sunday June 23rd 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Holy Name of Mary Church, San Dimas Monday June 24th 10:00 a.m. VERNON JONES Services New Direction Church, Rancho Cucamonga Saturday June 22nd 10:00 a.m. LYDIA MARTINEZ Services Pomona Chapel Friday June 21st 11:00 a.m. LICH NGUYEN Funeral Mass Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Claremont Saturday June 15th 12:00 p.m. CORA OMOHUNDRO Services Claremont Chapel Saturday June 15th 11:00 a.m. TERRY TAPIA RANGEL Services Pomona Chapel Saturday June 22nd 12:00 p.m. PAUL J. ROCHE Rosary & Funeral Mass Holy Name of Mary Church, San Dimas Today June 13th 10:00 a.m. CRAIG ALAN TOOTHAKER Services Claremont Chapel Friday June 21st 11:00 a.m. ALFREDO VIAYRA, SR. Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Today June 13th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Sacred Heart Church, Pomona Friday June 14th 10:00 a.m.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on June 13, 2019