|
|
EFREN ALDAZ Funeral Mass St. Joseph Church, Pomona Monday June 24th 10:30 a.m. CONCHA CONNIE ROMO ALEXANDER Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Thursday June 27th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Sacred Heart Church, Pomona Friday June 28th 10:00 a.m. LARRY ARNOLD Services California Avenue Christian Fellowship, Riverside Today June 22, 2019 11:00 a.m. CHRISTOPHER KYLE DAVIS Services Pomona Chapel Wednesday June 26th 10:00 a.m. KATHY DOENHOEFER Services Claremont Chapel Saturday June 29th 11:00 a.m. PHYLLIS M. GLEASON Services Pomona Chapel Saturday June 29th 10:00 a.m. DARIO G. GUERRA Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Monday July 1st 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Holy Name of Mary Church, San Dimas Tuesday July 2nd 10:00 a.m. JAMES DONALD HANSEN Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Sunday June 23rd 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Holy Name of Mary Church, San Dimas Monday June 24th 10:00 a.m. VERNON JONES Services New Direction Church, Rancho Cucamonga Today June 22nd 10:00 a.m. JOAN KNIGHT Services Pomona Chapel Friday June 28th 12:00 p.m. SOCORRO LOPEZ Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Thursday June 27th 11:00 a.m. Services All Souls Chapel, Colton Thursday June 27th 1:30 p.m. LYDIA MARTINEZ Services Pomona Chapel Today June 22nd 9:30 a.m. GARY ROWBOTHAM Services Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, La Verne Today June 22nd 12:00 p.m. LANNY M. RUSSIKOFF Graveside Service Holy Cross Cemetery, Pomona Monday June 24th 11:00 a.m.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on June 22, 2019