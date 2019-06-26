|
|
CONCHA CONNIE ROMO ALEXANDER Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Thursday June 27th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Sacred Heart Church, Pomona Friday June 28th 10:00 a.m. CHRISTOPHER KYLE DAVIS Services Pomona Chapel Today June 26th 10:00 a.m. KATHY DOENHOEFER Services Claremont Chapel Saturday June 29th 11:00 a.m. PHYLLIS M. GLEASON Services Pomona Chapel Saturday June 29th 10:00 a.m. DARIO G. GUERRA Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Monday July 1st 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Holy Name of Mary Church, San Dimas Tuesday July 2nd 10:00 a.m. WILLIE T. JONES Services Abundant Living Church, Rancho Cucamonga Wednesday July 3rd 11:00 a.m. CHRISTINE LINDA LAMB Services Claremont Chapel Monday July 1st 10:00 a.m. JOAN KNIGHT Services Pomona Chapel Friday June 28th 12:00 p.m. SOCORRO LOPEZ Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Thursday June 27th 11:00 a.m. Services All Souls Chapel, Colton Thursday June 27th 1:30 p.m. EGBERT H. TUCKER Services Pomona Chapel Friday July 5th 11:00 a.m.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on June 26, 2019