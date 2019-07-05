Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for none
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

none

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GEORGIANN S. AMEY Services Pomona Chapel Tuesday July 16th 10:00 a.m. ROBERT ALAN BALYS Services Pomona Chapel Saturday July 13th 11:00 p.m. MICHAEL CANZANO Services Foothill Vineyard Church, San Dimas Saturday July 13th 11:00 a.m. DAVID T. CASTRO Services Calvary Chapel Chino Valley, Chino Wednesday July 10th 11:30 a.m. C.H. COVEY Graveside Services Bellevue Memorial Park, Ontario Wednesday July 10th 1:00 p.m. ROXANNE DOUGLAS Services Claremont Presbyterian Church Saturday July 13th 11:00 a.m. HAROLD "HAL" FINNIGAN Vigil Rite Claremont Chapel Thursday July 11th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Claremont Friday July 12th 10:00 a.m. FELIPA ESPARZA GARCIA Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Wednesday July 10th 6:00 p.m. Funeral Mass Sacred Heart Church, Pomona Thursday July 11th 10:00 a.m. LUCILLE JEANETTE GUILLEMET Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Monday July 8th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass St. Margaret Mary Church, Chino Tuesday July 9th 10:00 a.m. TIMOTHY EARL MORNING Services Claremont Chapel Friday July 12th 11:00 a.m. GALE J. PROCTOR Services Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, La Verne Saturday July 6th 11:00 a.m. MAE ETTA RAMSEY Services Pomona Chapel Thursday July 11th 11:00 a.m. JOSE B. SORIAN, JR. Services Claremont Chapel Saturday July 13th 12:00 p.m. WILLIAM LEE STONER Graveside Services Pomona Valley Memorial Park Monday July 8th 11:00 a.m. EGBERT H. TUCKER Services Pomona Chapel Friday July 5th 11:00 a.m. SIMONA VIGIL Funeral Mass Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Claremont Today July 5th 10:00 a.m.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.