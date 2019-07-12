Home

PATRICIA M. AMATO Funeral Mass Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Claremont Wednesday July 17th 10:30 a.m. GEORGIANN S. AMEY Services Pomona Chapel Tuesday July 16th 10:00 a.m. DAVID LIGON ARMSTRONG Graveside Services Oak Park Cemetery, Claremont Saturday July 13th 12:00 p.m. ROBERT ALAN BALYS Services Pomona Chapel Saturday July 13th 11:00 p.m. MICHAEL CANZANO Services Foothill Vineyard Church, San Dimas Saturday July 13th 11:00 a.m. ROXANNE DOUGLAS Services Claremont Presbyterian Church Saturday July 13th 11:00 a.m. HAROLD "HAL" FINNIGAN Funeral Mass Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Claremont Today July 12th 10:00 a.m. ARMANDO GOMEZ Services Pomona Chapel Friday July 19th 10:30 a.m. MARIA ASCENCION JARA-BARROSO Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Tuesday July 16th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass St. Joseph Church, Pomona Wednesday July 17th 10:00 a.m. TIMOTHY EARL MORNING Services Claremont Chapel Today July 12th 11:00 a.m. DEANNA L. McCOURTNEY Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Sunday July 28th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass St. Paul The Apostle Church, Chino Hills Monday July 29th 11:00 a.m. REAKSMAY NOUR Services Pomona Chapel Today July 12th 9:00 a.m. DONALD E. "DUSTY" RHOADES Graveside Services La Verne Cemetery Monday July 15th 11:00 a.m. RUBY L. RICHARDSON Services Claremont United Methodist Church Saturday July 20th 11:00 a.m. JOSE B. SORIAN, JR. Services Claremont Chapel Saturday July 13th 12:00 p.m. SUSAN L. SPRINGER Graveside Services Pomona Valley Memorial Park Today July 12th 2:00 p.m. TRICIA TORRES Funeral Mass Holy Name of Mary Church, San Dimas Friday July 19th 10:00 a.m. JOE C. VICARIO, SR. Services Pomona Chapel Thursday July 18th 11:00 a.m.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on July 12, 2019
