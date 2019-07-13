Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for none
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

none

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA M. AMATO Funeral Mass Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Claremont Wednesday July 17th 10:30 a.m. GEORGIANN S. AMEY Services Pomona Chapel Tuesday July 16th 10:00 a.m. DAVID LIGON ARMSTRONG Graveside Services Oak Park Cemetery, Claremont Today July 13th 12:00 p.m. ROBERT ALAN BALYS Services Pomona Chapel Today July 13th 11:00 p.m. MICHAEL CANZANO Services Foothill Vineyard Church, San Dimas Today July 13th 11:00 a.m. ROXANNE DOUGLAS Services Claremont Presbyterian Church Today July 13th 11:00 a.m. ARMANDO GOMEZ Services Pomona Chapel Friday July 19th 10:30 a.m. MARIA ASCENCION JARA-BARROSO Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Tuesday July 16th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass St. Joseph Church, Pomona Wednesday July 17th 10:00 a.m. RUTH JOHNSON Services Rock of the Foothills Church, La Verne Saturday July 27th 11:00 a.m. DEANNA L. McCOURTNEY Rosary & Funeral Mass St. Paul The Apostle Church, Chino Hills Monday July 29th 10:00 a.m. . DONALD E. "DUSTY" RHOADES Graveside Services La Verne Cemetery Monday July 15th 11:00 a.m. RUBY L. RICHARDSON Services Claremont United Methodist Church Saturday July 20th 11:00 a.m. REID SHANNON Celebration of Life Mt. San Antonio Gardens, Pomona Saturday July 27th 2:00 p.m. JOSE B. SORIAN, JR. Services Claremont Chapel Today July 13th 12:00 p.m. TRICIA TORRES Funeral Mass Holy Name of Mary Church, San Dimas Friday July 19th 10:00 a.m. JOE C. VICARIO, SR. Services Pomona Chapel Thursday July 18th 11:00 a.m.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.