DENNIS LEE ABBOTT Memorial Graveside Services Riverside National Cemetery Thursday July 25th 2:30 p.m. RONALD HYLTON Services Pomona Chapel Monday July 29th 12:00 p.m. RUTH JOHNSON Services Rock of the Foothills Church, La Verne Saturday July 27th 11:00 a.m. ALEX LONG, JR. Services Lincoln Avenue Community Church, Pomona Sunday July 28th 4:00 p.m. DEANNA L. McCOURTNEY Rosary & Funeral Mass St. Paul The Apostle Church, Chino Hills Monday July 29th 10:00 a.m. MARK BRIAN PETERS Services Claremont Chapel Wednesday July 24th 6:00 p.m. DONALD E. SANDERS Services Truth Church, Ontario Today July 21st 2:00 p.m. REID SHANNON Celebration of Life Mt. San Antonio Gardens, Pomona Saturday July 27th 2:00 p.m.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on July 21, 2019