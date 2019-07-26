Home

ALMA LOUIS BRADFORD Services Pomona Chapel Tuesday July 30th 10:30 a.m. MARY ELLEN CALZADA Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Thursday Aug. 8th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Sacred Church, Pomona Friday Aug. 9th 10:00 a.m. ROBERT WILLIE CRAWFORD, JR. Services Bethlehem Temple Apostolic Church, Los Angeles Saturday Aug. 3rd 11:00 a.m. OCTAVIANUS DIMU Evening Services Pomona Chapel Today July 26th 6:00 p.m. Services Claremont Presbyterian Church, Claremont Saturday July 27th 10:00 a.m. JUAN ALBERTO GUERRA Services Chapel of Light, Fresno Monday Aug. 5th 10:00 a.m. RONALD HYLTON Services Pomona Chapel Monday July 29th 12:00 p.m. LOUISE ELIZABETH JOHNSON Services Claremont Chapel Tuesday July 30th 10:00 a.m. RUTH JOHNSON Services Rock of the Foothills Church, La Verne Saturday July 27th 11:00 a.m. ALEX LONG, JR. Services Lincoln Avenue Community Church, Pomona Sunday July 28th 4:00 p.m. DEANNA L. McCOURTNEY Rosary & Funeral Mass St. Paul The Apostle Church, Chino Hills Monday July 29th 10:00 a.m. HENRY (HANK) JESSE OCHOA Rosary & Mass St. Joseph Church, Pomona Friday Aug. 2nd 9:30 a.m. REID SHANNON Celebration of Life Mt. San Antonio Gardens, Pomona Saturday July 27th 2:00 p.m. BIFF SNYDER Services Pomona Chapel Today July 26th 1:00 p.m.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on July 26, 2019
