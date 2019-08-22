|
LEANNA MARIE ALVA Graveside Services Holy Cross Cemetery, Pomona Saturday Aug. 24th 1:00 p.m. JOHN AARON BOYD, JR. Services Pomona Chapel Saturday August 24th 10:00 a.m. ARACELI B. DE LEON Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Thursday Aug. 22nd 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Sacred Heart Church, Pomona Friday Aug. 23rd 10:00 a.m. ALBERT GARCIA DUTCHOVER Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Tuesday Sept. 3rd 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Sacred Heart Church, Pomona Wed. Sept. 4th 10:00 a.m. MARY ELLIS Services Pomona Chapel Friday August 23rd 10:00 a.m. ROSEMARY D. KOLDE Services Purpose Church, Pomona Saturday Aug. 24th 2:00 p.m. JOE CARMONA MORA Vigil Rite Claremont Chapel Friday August 30th 6:30 p.m. Services Claremont Chapel Saturday August 31st 10:00 a.m. ELDON SANFORD O'BRIEN Vigil Rite Claremont Chapel Today Aug. 22nd 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Our Lady of the Assumption Church Friday Aug. 23rd 10:30 a.m. THOMAS W. OLIVERAS, SR. Graveside Service Riverside National Cemetery, Staging Area #3, Friday Aug. 30th 12:30 p.m. Celebration of Life at The Park House at Shady Trails, Fontana Friday Aug. 30th 2:30 p.m. CRYSTAL DENISE PHILLIPS Services Pomona Chapel Saturday Aug. 31st 11:00 a.m. D. JOYCE POUPARD Services Claremont Chapel Tuesday August 27th 11:00 a.m. ELIZABETH "BETTY" PRIMEAU Services Pomona Chapel Tuesday Aug. 27th 1:00 p.m. LYNN ROSS Services Claremont Chapel Saturday Aug. 24th 10:00 a.m. MARY TODD Services Calvary Baptist Church, La Verne Wednesday August 28th 9:00 a.m KEVIN L. WEBER, SR. Services Pomona Chapel Friday Aug. 30th 10:00 a.m. DOROTHY WELLMAN Graveside Services Riverside National Cemetery, Staging Area #3, Tuesday Aug. 27th 10:30 a.m. PAMELA WHITT Services West Angeles C.O.G.I.C., Los Angeles Friday Aug. 23rd 1:00 p.m.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Aug. 22, 2019