|
|
ELLEN CATHERINE CARLSON Vigil Rite Claremont Chapel Sunday Sept. 8th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Claremont Monday Sept. 9th 10:00 a.m ALBERT GARCIA DUTCHOVER Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Tuesday Sept. 3rd 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Sacred Heart Church, Pomona Wed. Sept. 4th 10:00 a.m. RAY EUBANKS Visitation Pomona Chapel Sunday Sept. 8th 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. ROBERT FERRO Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Today Aug. 30th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass St. Joseph Church, Upland Saturday Aug. 31st 10:00 a.m. JENNIFER HARO-GONZALEZ Services Victory Outreach Church, Pomona Today Aug. 30th 10:00 a.m. JUAN MARTINEZ, JR. Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Thursday Sept. 5th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Sacred Heart Church, Pomona Friday Sept. 6th 10:00 a.m. JOE CARMONA MORA Vigil Rite Claremont Chapel Today August 30th 6:30 p.m. Services Claremont Chapel Saturday August 31st 10:00 a.m. JOSE MERCED MOYA FUENTES Visitation Pomona Chapel Wednesday Sept. 4th 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. THOMAS W. OLIVERAS, SR. Graveside Service Riverside National Cemetery, Staging Area #3, Today Aug. 30th 12:30 p.m. Celebration of Life at The Park House at Shady Trails, Fontana Today Aug. 30th 2:30 p.m. CRYSTAL DENISE PHILLIPS Services Pomona Chapel Saturday Aug. 31st 11:00 a.m. ELIZA G. RODRIGUEZ Services Pomona Chapel Tuesday Sept. 3rd 11:00 a.m. SARA SALINAS Graveside Services Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Covina Today Aug. 30th 12:30 p.m. SHARLENE JOY STEPHENS Services Claremont Chapel Saturday Aug. 31st 1:30 p.m. KEVIN L. WEBER, SR. Services Pomona Chapel Friday Aug. 30th 10:00 a.m.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Aug. 30, 2019