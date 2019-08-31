|
ELLEN CATHERINE CARLSON Vigil Rite Claremont Chapel Sunday Sept. 8th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Claremont Monday Sept. 9th 10:00 a.m ALBERT GARCIA DUTCHOVER Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Tuesday Sept. 3rd 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Sacred Heart Church, Pomona Wed. Sept. 4th 10:00 a.m. RAY EUBANKS Visitation Pomona Chapel Sunday Sept. 8th 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. ROBERT FERRO Funeral Mass St. Joseph Church, Upland Today Aug. 31st 10:00 a.m. SHERMAN LAIR, JR. Services Fountain of Love Church, Pomona Thursday Sept. 12th 10:00 a.m. JUAN MARTINEZ, JR. Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Thursday Sept. 5th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Sacred Heart Church, Pomona Friday Sept. 6th 10:00 a.m. JOE CARMONA MORA Services Claremont Chapel Today August 31st 10:00 a.m. JOSE MERCED MOYA FUENTES Visitation Pomona Chapel Wednesday Sept. 4th 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. CRYSTAL DENISE PHILLIPS Services Pomona Chapel Today Aug. 31st 11:00 a.m. ELIZA G. RODRIGUEZ Services Pomona Chapel Tuesday Sept. 3rd 11:00 a.m. SHARLENE JOY STEPHENS Services Claremont Chapel Today Aug. 31st 1:30 p.m. DAVID BERNARD WRIGHT Services Pomona Chapel Friday Sept. 6th 11:00 a.m.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Aug. 31, 2019