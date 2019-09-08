Home

CHARLES W. BADER Services Pilgrim Congregational Church, Pomona Saturday Sept. 14th 1:00 p.m. ELLEN CATHERINE CARLSON Vigil Rite Claremont Chapel Today Sept. 8th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Claremont Monday Sept. 9th 10:00 a.m LUCILE G. CARR Services in the Assembly Room at Mount San Antonio Gardens, Pomona Sunday Oct. 6, 2019 RAY EUBANKS Visitation Pomona Chapel Today Sept. 8th 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. SHERMAN LAIR, JR. Services Fountain of Love Church, Pomona Thursday Sept. 12th 10:00 a.m. MIGUEL M. MORALES Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Thursday Sept. 12th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Sacred Heart Church, Pomona Friday Sept. 13th 10:00 a.m. JAMES H. SOLOMON Services New Direction Church, Rancho Cucamonga Tuesday Sept. 17th 10:00 a.m. ALAN E. WRAY Services Claremont United Methodist Church Friday Sept. 13th 11:00 a.m.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Sept. 8, 2019
