JANE F. ARDIZZONE Rosary & Mass St. Bruno Church, Whittier Thursday Sept. 19th 10:30 a.m. CHARLES W. BADER Services Pilgrim Congregational Church, Pomona Saturday Sept. 14th 1:00 p.m. CLEVELAND "JACK JR." BELCHER, JR. Services Pomona Chapel Friday Sept. 13th 11:00 a.m. LUCILE G. CARR Services in the Assembly Room at Mount San Antonio Gardens, Pomona Sunday Oct. 6, 2019 1:00 p.m. SHERMAN LAIR, JR. Services Fountain of Love Church, Pomona Thursday Sept. 12th 10:00 a.m. MIGUEL M. MORALES Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Thursday Sept. 12th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Sacred Heart Church, Pomona Friday Sept. 13th 10:00 a.m. JUDY A. RHINEHART Services Pomona Chapel Friday Sept. 20th 10:00 a.m. PETE ROBERSON St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church, La Puente Monday Sept. 23rd 11:00 a.m. ANNIE SAVALA Services Pomona Chapel Monday Sept. 23rd 12:00 p.m. Vigil Rite 11:30 a.m. JAMES H. SOLOMON Services New Direction Church, Rancho Cucamonga Tuesday Sept. 17th 10:00 a.m. ALAN E. WRAY Services Claremont United Methodist Church Friday Sept. 13th 11:00 a.m.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Sept. 11, 2019