LUCILE G. CARR Services in the Assembly Room at Mt. San Antonio Gardens, Pomona Sunday Oct. 6th 1:00 p.m. CAROLYN R. FANKHAUSER Graveside Service Riverside National Cemetery, Staging Area #2, Friday Oct. 4th 2:15 p.m. MARJORIE A. GALBREATH October 23, 1930 ~ September 23, 2019 JOHN FOREST HARMON Celebration of Life Service, contact family for details ROSEMARIE JAUREGUI PEREZ Services Pomona Chapel Today Sept. 28th 11:00 a.m. CATHERINE ROSE LOMBARDO Services Claremont United Church of Christ, Today Sept. 28th 1:00 p.m. NANCY JANE PEEVEY Services Pomona Chapel Monday Sept. 30th 10:00 a.m. CHARLES PAUL PIPPING Graveside Service Riverside National Cemetery, Staging Area #4, Friday Oct. 4th 11:45 a.m. LIDIA POSADA Services Alfa y Omega Ministeros, Rancho Cucamonga Saturday Oct. 5th 10:00 a.m. BARBARA ANNE ROWLAND Services Claremont Chapel Today Sept. 28th 10:00 a.m. OFELIA B. VASQUEZ Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Wednesday Oct. 9th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Chino Thursday Oct. 10th 10:00 a.m.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Sept. 28, 2019