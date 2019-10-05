Home

EDWARD CAPERTON Graveside Services Bellevue Memorial Park, Ontario Saturday Oct. 12th 9:00 a.m LUCILE G. CARR Services in the Assembly Room at Mt. San Antonio Gardens, Pomona Sunday Oct. 6th 1:00 p.m. MARIA COVARRUBIAS Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Sunday Oct. 13th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Sacred Heart Church, Pomona Monday Oct. 14th 10:00 a.m. DIANE TERESA GONZALES Services Pomona Chapel Friday Oct. 18th 10:00 a.m. JOHN FOREST HARMON Celebration of Life Service, contact family for details TRICIA YBANEZ MENDOZA Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Sunday Oct. 6th 6:30 p.m. LIDIA POSADA Services Alfa y Omega Ministeros, Rancho Cucamonga Today Oct. 5th 10:00 a.m. RICHARD JOHN SULLIVAN Funeral Mass Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Claremont Monday Oct. 14th 10:30 a.m. REV. MSGR. ANDREW TSEU Vigil Rite St. Madeleine Church, Pomona Friday Oct. 11th 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass at the church Saturday Oct. 12th 10:00 a.m. OFELIA B. VASQUEZ Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Wednesday Oct. 9th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Chino Thursday Oct. 10th 10:00 a.m.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Oct. 5, 2019
