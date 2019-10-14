Home

MARIE BARRY Vigil Rite Claremont Chapel Today Oct. 14th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Claremont Tuesday Oct. 15th 10:00 a.m. MARIA COVARRUBIAS Funeral Mass Sacred Heart Church, Pomona Today Oct. 14th 10:00 a.m. DIANE TERESA GONZALES Services Pomona Chapel Friday Oct. 18th 10:00 a.m. RICHARD LEE HART Services Pomona Chapel Sunday Oct. 20th 1:00 p.m. DOLORES HERNANDEZ Services Pomona Chapel Monday Oct. 21st 10:00 a.m. FRANK J. HOLLOWAY Services Pomona Chapel Friday Oct. 18th 12:30 p.m. RICHARD PEREZ Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Wednesday Oct. 16th 6:30 p.m. Services Pomona Chapel Thursday Oct. 17th 10:00 a.m. EVELYN ANN RYAN Services Bellevue Memorial Park Mausoleum, West End Chapel Monday Oct. 21st 11:00 a.m. VIVIAN DOLORES SANTEE Graveside Services Oak Park Cemetery, Claremont Today Oct. 14th 1:00 p.m. RICHARD JOHN SULLIVAN Funeral Mass Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Claremont Today Oct. 14th 10:30 a.m. SUSAN KAY WESTPHAL Services Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Chino Saturday Oct. 19th 11:00 a.m.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Oct. 14, 2019
