|
|
SUSAN E. CONTRERAS Funeral Mass Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Claremont Friday Oct. 25th 10:30 a.m. DOLORES L. CULLEN Vigil Rite Claremont Chapel Sunday Oct. 20th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Claremont Monday Oct. 21st 10:00 a.m. DIANE TERESA GONZALES Services Pomona Chapel Friday Oct. 18th 10:00 a.m. RICHARD LEE HART Services Pomona Chapel Sunday Oct. 20th 1:00 p.m. DOLORES HERNANDEZ Services Pomona Chapel Monday Oct. 21st 10:00 a.m. FRANK J. HOLLOWAY Services Pomona Chapel Friday Oct. 18th 12:30 p.m. RASHAUD MONROE Services Riverside National Cemetery, Staging Area #2 Monday Oct. 28th 12:15 p.m. SAM M. OREFICE, JR. Funeral Mass Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Claremont Monday Oct. 28th 10:00 a.m. RICHARD PEREZ Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Today Oct. 16th 6:30 p.m. Services Pomona Chapel Thursday Oct. 17th 10:00 a.m. EVELYN ANN RYAN Services Bellevue Memorial Park Mausoleum, West End Chapel Monday Oct. 21st 11:00 a.m. DEBRA SUSAN SANCHEZ Services Pomona Chapel Friday Oct. 18th 6:00 p.m. SUSAN KAY WESTPHAL Services Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Chino Saturday Oct. 19th 11:00 a.m. DONALD FORREST WILBORN Services Pomona Chapel Tuesday Oct. 22nd 10:00 a.m.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Oct. 16, 2019