CORA ALANIZ Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Sunday Oct. 27th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass St. Joseph Church, Pomona Monday Oct. 28th 10:00 a.m. BARBARA LISA BANGERT Funeral Mass Holy Name of Mary Church, San Dimas Friday Oct. 25th 10:00 a.m. DONALD WILLIAM BRAY Services Oak Park Cemetery, Claremont Monday Oct. 28th 1:00 p.m. SUSAN E. CONTRERAS Funeral Mass Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Claremont Friday Oct. 25th 10:30 a.m. DOLORES L. CULLEN Visitation Claremont Chapel Sunday Oct. 20th 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. with Vigil Rite 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Claremont Monday Oct. 21st 10:00 a.m. RICHARD LEE HART Services Pomona Chapel Sunday Oct. 20th 1:00 p.m. ANNE FAY HENKE Funeral Mass Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Claremont Monday Nov. 4th 10:00 a.m. DOLORES HERNANDEZ Services Pomona Chapel Monday Oct. 21st 10:00 a.m. RASHAUD MONROE Services Riverside National Cemetery, Staging Area #2, Monday Oct. 28th 12:15 p.m. RUTH ANN NINO Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Wednesday Oct. 23rd 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass St. Joseph Church, Pomona Thursday Oct. 24th 10:00 a.m. SAM M. OREFICE, JR. Funeral Mass Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Claremont Monday Oct. 28th 10:00 a.m. EVELYN ANN RYAN Services Bellevue Memorial Park Mausoleum, West End Chapel Monday Oct. 21st 11:00 a.m. SUSAN KAY WESTPHAL Services Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Chino Saturday Oct. 19th 11:00 a.m. DONALD FORREST WILBORN Visitation Pomona Chapel Monday Oct. 21st 5:00 8:00 p.m. Services Pomona Chapel Tuesday Oct. 22nd 10:00 a.m.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Oct. 19, 2019
