CORA ALANIZ Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Sunday Oct. 27th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass St. Joseph Church, Pomona Monday Oct. 28th 10:00 a.m. BARBARA LISA BANGERT Funeral Mass Holy Name of Mary Church, San Dimas Today Oct. 25th 10:00 a.m. DONALD WILLIAM BRAY Services Oak Park Cemetery, Claremont Monday Oct. 28th 1:00 p.m. SUSAN E. CONTRERAS Funeral Mass Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Claremont Today Oct. 25th 10:30 a.m. MARGARET MARTINEZ GONZALEZ Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Wednesday Nov. 6th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Montclair Thursday Nov. 7th 10:00 a.m. ANNE FAY HENKE Funeral Mass Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Claremont Monday Nov. 4th 10:00 a.m. GILBERTO LOJERO ORTIZ, SR. Funeral Mass Sacred Heart Church, Pomona Today Oct. 25th 10:00 a.m. MARYANN MITCHELL Vigil Rite Claremont Chapel Thursday Oct. 31st 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Claremont Friday Nov. 1st 10:30 a.m. MICHELE MOEHRING Memorial Open House, 868 New Orleans Ct., Claremont Saturday Nov. 2nd 1:00-4:00 p.m. RASHAUD MONROE Services Riverside National Cemetery, Staging Area #2, Monday Oct. 28th 12:15 p.m. SAM M. OREFICE, JR. Funeral Mass Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Claremont Monday Oct. 28th 10:00 a.m. RENEE TEUNISSE Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Tuesday Nov. 5th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Holy Name of Mary Church, San Dimas Wednesday Nov. 6th 10:00 a.m.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Oct. 25, 2019