Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for none
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

none

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CORA ALANIZ Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Today Oct. 27th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass St. Joseph Church, Pomona Monday Oct. 28th 10:00 a.m. DONALD WILLIAM BRAY Services Oak Park Cemetery, Claremont Monday Oct. 28th 1:00 p.m. MARGARET MARTINEZ GONZALEZ Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Wednesday Nov. 6th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Montclair Thursday Nov. 7th 10:00 a.m. ANNE FAY HENKE Funeral Mass Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Claremont Monday Nov. 4th 10:00 a.m. MARYANN MITCHELL Vigil Rite Claremont Chapel Thursday Oct. 31st 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Claremont Friday Nov. 1st 10:30 a.m. MICHELE MOEHRING Memorial Open House, 868 New Orleans Ct., Claremont Saturday Nov. 2nd 1:00-4:00 p.m. RASHAUD MONROE Services Riverside National Cemetery, Staging Area #2, Monday Oct. 28th 12:15 p.m. SAM M. OREFICE, JR. Funeral Mass Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Claremont Monday Oct. 28th 10:00 a.m. RENEE TEUNISSE Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Tuesday Nov. 5th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Holy Name of Mary Church, San Dimas Wednesday Nov. 6th 10:00 a.m.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.