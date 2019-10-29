|
JULIA ANDERSON Services Pomona Chapel Monday Nov. 11th 1:00p.m. VIRGINIA BROWN Services Pomona Chapel Wednesday Oct. 30th 12:00 p.m. MARGARET MARTINEZ GONZALEZ Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Wednesday Nov. 6th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Montclair Thursday Nov. 7th 10:00 a.m. ANNE FAY HENKE Funeral Mass Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Claremont Monday Nov. 4th 10:00 a.m. WILMA REVELLA MICHAUX Services From The Heart Church Ministries, Pomona Saturday Nov. 2nd 11:00 a.m. MARYANN MITCHELL Vigil Rite Claremont Chapel Thursday Oct. 31st 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Claremont Friday Nov. 1st 10:30 am. MICHELE MOEHRING Memorial Open House, 868 New Orleans Ct., Claremont Saturday Nov. 2nd 1:00-4:00p.m. RENEE TEUNISSE Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Tuesday Nov. 54 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Holy Name of Mary Church, San Dimas Wednesday Nov. 64 10:00 a.m.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Oct. 29, 2019