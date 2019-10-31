Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for none
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

none

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
REUBEN D. AMIE Services Abundant Living Family Church, Rancho Cucamonga Saturday Nov. 16th 11:00 a.m. JULIA ANDERSON Services Pomona Chapel Monday Nov. 11th 1:00 p.m. DEBORAH ANN CALDWELL Services New Direction Church, Rancho Cucamonga Saturday Nov. 9th 10:00 a.m. MELANIE BANKS CALDWELL Services Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Ontario Friday Nov. 1st 11:00 a.m. MARGARET MARTINEZ GONZALEZ Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Wednesday Nov. 6th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Montclair Thursday Nov. 7th 10:00 a.m. ANNE FAY HENKE Funeral Mass Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Claremont Monday Nov. 4th 10:00 a.m. JACKIE JACKSON Visitation Pomona Chapel Friday Nov. 15th 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. ALICIA JACOBO TORRES Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Today Oct. 31st 6:30 p.m. Services Pomona Chapel Friday Nov. 1st 10:00 a.m. AMPARO FERNANDEZ LOPEZ Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Monday Nov. 4th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass St. Joseph Church, Pomona Tuesday Nov. 5th 10:00 a.m. WILMA REVELLA MICHAUX Services From The Heart Church Ministries, Pomona Saturday Nov. 2nd 11:00 a.m. MARYANN MITCHELL Vigil Rite Claremont Chapel Today Oct. 31st 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Claremont Friday Nov. 1st 10:30 a.m. MICHELE MOEHRING Memorial Open House, 868 New Orleans Ct., Claremont Saturday Nov. 2nd 1:00-4:00 p.m. RENEE TEUNISSE Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Tuesday Nov. 5th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Holy Name of Mary Church, San Dimas Wednesday Nov. 6th 10:00 a.m.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -