REUBEN D. AMIE Services Abundant Living Family Church, Rancho Cucamonga Saturday Nov. 16th 11:00 a.m. JULIA ANDERSON Services Pomona Chapel Monday Nov. 11th 1:00 p.m. VERNA B. BRUCE Services Pomona Chapel Friday Nov. 8th 1:00 p.m. MIKE MONTEZ BUSTAMANTE Vigil Rite Claremont Chapel Friday Nov. 15th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Claremont Nov. 16th 8:00 a.m. DEBORAH ANN CALDWELL Services New Direction Church, Rancho Cucamonga Saturday Nov. 9th 10:00 a.m. LAWRENCE E. DEAL Services Pomona Fellowship Church of the Brethren Saturday Nov. 16th 11:00 a.m. MARGARET MARTINEZ GONZALEZ Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Today Nov. 6th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Montclair Thursday Nov. 7th 10:00 a.m. AUDREY HEESEN Services Trinity United Methodist Church, Pomona Wednesday Nov. 13th 10:00 a.m. ANNA HOUGLAND Services Pilgrim Place, Decker Hall, Claremont Friday Nov. 15th 3:30 p.m. JACKIE JACKSON Visitation Pomona Chapel Friday Nov. 15th 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. ALFRED SNODGRASS Funeral Mass Holy Name of Mary Church, San Dimas Friday Nov. 15th 10:00 a.m. RENEE TEUNISSE Funeral Mass Holy Name of Mary Church, San Dimas Today Nov. 6th 10:00 a.m. ANGEL TORREZ Graveside Services Holy Cross Cemetery, Pomona Friday Nov. 8th 11:00 a.m.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Nov. 6, 2019
