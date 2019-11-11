|
REUBEN D. AMIE Services Abundant Living Family Church, Rancho Cucamonga Saturday Nov. 16th 11:00 a.m. JULIA ANDERSON Services Pomona Chapel Today Nov. 11th 1:00 p.m. MIKE MONTEZ BUSTAMANTE Vigil Rite Claremont Chapel Friday Nov. 15th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Claremont Saturday Nov. 16th 8:00 a.m. DANIEL R. COLLINS Services Claremont Chapel Saturday Dec. 14th 12:00 p.m. BONNIE B. DAVIS Services Country Church, Ontario Tuesday Nov. 19th 10:00 a.m. LAWRENCE E. DEAL Services Pomona Fellowship Church of the Brethren Saturday Nov. 16th 11:00 a.m. LIVELY "ROOSTER" WILSON GAYLES, JR. Services Pomona Chapel Tuesday Nov. 12th 12:00 p.m. AUDREY HEESEN Services Trinity United Methodist Church, Pomona Wednesday Nov. 13th 10:00 a.m. ANNA HOUGLAND Services Pilgrim Place, Decker Hall, Claremont Friday Nov. 15th 3:30 p.m. JACKIE JACKSON Visitation Pomona Chapel Friday Nov. 15th 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. ALFRED SNODGRASS Funeral Mass Holy Name of Mary Church, San Dimas Friday Nov. 15th 10:00 a.m.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Nov. 11, 2019