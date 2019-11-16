|
REUBEN D. AMIE Services Abundant Living Family Church, Rancho Cucamonga Today Nov. 16th 11:00 a.m. MORAG BLACK Funeral Mass Holy Name of Mary Church, San Dimas Wednesday Nov. 20th 10:00 a.m. MIKE MONTEZ BUSTAMANTE Funeral Mass Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Claremont Today Nov. 16th 8:00 a.m. BONNIE B. DAVIS Services Country Church, Ontario Tuesday Nov. 19th 10:00 a.m. LAWRENCE E. DEAL Services Pomona Fellowship Church of the Brethren Today Nov. 16th 11:00 a.m. BOBBIE GOWER Services Pomona Chapel Friday Nov. 22nd 11:00 a.m. ROSARIO C. GUTIERREZ Vigil Rite Claremont Chapel Friday Nov. 22nd 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Montclair Saturday Nov. 23rd 9:00 a.m. DOROTHY MAYO Services Claremont Chapel Saturday Nov. 30th 12:00 p.m. ROBERT WENDEL POLING Services Claremont Chapel Friday Nov. 29th 1:00 p.m. ERNESTINA RAMIREZ Graveside Services Holy Cross Cemetery, Pomona Wednesday Nov. 20th 11:00 a.m. JACKIE SNYDER Services Claremont Chapel Friday Nov. 22nd 11:00 a.m. ALEX TAMAYO VELASQUEZ Rosary & Funeral Mass Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Chino Thursday Nov. 21st 9:00 a.m.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Nov. 16, 2019