MANUEL MARCELINO ALVAREZ Services Claremont Chapel Friday Dec. 27th 12:00 p.m. DANIEL RAY COLLINS Services Claremont Chapel Today Dec. 14th 12:00 p.m. RICARDO CAMPOS Services Purpose Church, Pomona Friday Dec. 20th 11:00 a.m. GURINDER DHILLON Services Pomona Chapel Today Dec. 14th 11:00 a.m. PHAT TIEN DINH Rosary & Funeral Mass Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Montclair Monday Dec. 16th 9:30 a.m. ELIZABETH "BETTY" GUISADO Services Riverside National Cemetery, Staging Area #4 Monday Dec. 16th 9:45 a.m. ENRIQUE ROGELIO GUTIERREZ Services & Visitation Pomona Chapel Wednesday Dec. 18th 10:00 a.m. ALVIN P. HENRY, SR. Services Claremont Chapel Friday Dec. 20th 12:00 p.m. DONALD LEWIS MOORE Services Pomona Chapel Sunday Dec. 15th 4:00 p.m. MARY MUNOZ Funeral Mass St. Joseph Church, Pomona Today Dec. 14th 12:00 p.m. FELIPE VIDAL SANCHEZ Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Tuesday Dec. 17th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass St. Joseph Church, Pomona Wednesday Dec. 18th 9:30 a.m. MARCUS D. TERRY Services Pomona Chapel Friday Dec. 20th 8:30 a.m. JOHN A. UBALLEZ Rosary and Funeral Mass St. Anthony Church, San Gabriel Today Dec. 14th 12:00 p.m. BELINDA MARIE EVANS WORD Services Purpose Church, Pomona Saturday Dec. 21st 11:00 a.m.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Dec. 14, 2019