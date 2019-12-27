Home

MANUEL MARCELINO ALVAREZ Services Claremont Chapel Today Dec. 27th 12:00 p.m. ELIZABETH "LIZ" COLLINS Services Claremont Chapel Saturday Jan. 11th 12:00 p.m. PAUL DELTE RUIZ Services Pomona Chapel Today Dec. 27th 12:00 p.m. ALICE DOMINGUEZ Vigil Rite St. Paul the Apostle Church, Chino Hills Wednesday Jan. 8th 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass St. Paul the Apostle Church, Wednesday Jan 8th 11:00 a.m. JOHN A. FLOREZ Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Sunday Dec. 29th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass St. Madeleine Church, Pomona Monday Dec. 30th 10:00 a.m. DOLORES GARCIA GONZALES Services Claremont Chapel Saturday Dec. 28th 10:00 a.m. EVELYN ROSE GUSTAFSON Services Claremont Chapel Friday Jan. 3rd 1:00 p.m. JAMES EDWARD HERRING Services Pomona Chapel Saturday Dec. 28th 11:30 a.m. JEAN FLORETTA ROBINSON Services Pomona Chapel Monday Dec. 30th 12:30 p.m. PATRICIA ANNE ROYALTY Services Pomona Chapel Today Dec. 27th 9:30 a.m. MODESTA SALDIVAR RODRIGUEZ Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Thursday Jan. 2nd 6:30 p.m. RAYMOND LENOR SLATER Services St. Ambrose Episcopal Church, Claremont Saturday Jan. 4th 11:00 a.m. ROBERT G. SHIFLET Services Riverside National Cemetery Friday Jan. 3rd 11:45 a.m.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Dec. 27, 2019
