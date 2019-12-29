Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for none
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

none

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH "LIZ" COLLINS Services Claremont Chapel Saturday Jan. 11th 12:00 p.m. ALICE DOMINGUEZ Vigil Rite St. Paul the Apostle Church, Chino Hills Wednesday Jan. 8th 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass St. Paul the Apostle Church, Wednesday Jan 8th 11:00 a.m. GUADALUPE C. ESCAMILLA Services Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Hollywood Hills Friday Jan. 3rd 1:45 p.m. JOHN A. FLOREZ Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Today Dec. 29th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass St. Madeleine Church, Pomona Monday Dec. 30th 10:00 a.m. EVELYN ROSE GUSTAFSON Services Claremont Chapel Friday Jan. 3rd 1:00 p.m. CONSUELO "CONNIE" HERNANDEZ Services Pilgrim Congregational Church, Pomona Friday Jan. 3rd 10:00 a.m. RIGOBERTO LOPEZ Services Pomona Chapel Friday Jan. 3rd 5:00 8:00 p.m. JEAN FLORETTA ROBINSON Services Pomona Chapel Monday Dec. 30th 12:30 p.m. MODESTA SALDIVAR RODRIGUEZ Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Thursday Jan. 2nd 6:30 p.m. RAYMOND LENOR SLATER Services St. Ambrose Episcopal Church, Claremont Saturday Jan. 4th 11:00 a.m. ROBERT G. SHIFLET Services Riverside National Cemetery Friday Jan. 3rd 11:45 a.m.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -