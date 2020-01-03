Home

WARREN HARDY BURTON Services Loraine Avenue Baptist Church, Glendora Tuesday Jan. 7th 11:00 a.m. ROSA M. CASTILLO Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Sunday Jan. 12th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Sacred Heart Church, Pomona Monday Jan. 13th 10:00 a.m. ARNULFO CHAVEZ DIAZ Funeral Mass Sacred Heart Church, Pomona Monday Jan. 6th 10:00 a.m. SHARON LOUISE CLARK Services Pomona Chapel Friday Jan. 17th 11:00 a.m. ELIZABETH "LIZ" COLLINS Services Claremont Chapel Saturday Jan. 11th 12:00 p.m. ALICE DOMINGUEZ Vigil Rite St. Paul the Apostle Church, Chino Hills Wednesday Jan. 8th 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass St. Paul the Apostle Church, Wednesday Jan 8th 11:00 a.m. GUADALUPE C. ESCAMILLA Services Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Hollywood Hills Today Jan. 3rd 1:45 p.m. MAKERITA IOANE FAAMAFOE Services Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Walnut Saturday Jan. 4th 11:00 a.m. ROSE MARIE GROHE Services American Legion Post 79, Riverside Saturday Jan. 4th 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. EVELYN ROSE GUSTAFSON Services Claremont Chapel Today Jan. 3rd 1:00 p.m. CONSUELO "CONNIE" HERNANDEZ Services Pilgrim Congregational Church, Pomona Today Jan. 3rd 10:00 a.m. PEARL HUTCHERSON Services Pomona Chapel Tuesday Jan. 7th 11:00 a.m. RIGOBERTO LOPEZ Services Pomona Chapel Today Jan. 3rd 5:00 8:00 p.m. ALBERTO "PEPS" MORALES Services House of Praise Fellowship, La Verne Saturday Jan. 11th 10:00 a.m. ROGER PICKERING Services The Salvation Army, Redlands Saturday Jan. 4th 10:00 a.m. MODESTA SALDIVAR RODRIGUEZ Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Today Jan. 2nd 6:30 p.m. ELIZABETH JOSEPHINE SCHWARZ Services Pomona Chapel Monday Jan. 6th 10:00 a.m. RAYMOND LENOR SLATER Services St. Ambrose Episcopal Church, Claremont Saturday Jan. 4th 11:00 a.m. ROBERT G. SHIFLET Services Riverside National Cemetery Friday Jan. 3rd 11:45 a.m. GEORGE U. SMITH Services Pomona Chapel Thursday Jan. 16th 1:00 p.m.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Jan. 3, 2020
