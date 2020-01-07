|
WARREN HARDEY BURTON Services Loraine Avenue Baptist Church, Glendora Today Jan. 7th 11:00 a.m. ROSA M. CASTILLO Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Sunday Jan. 12th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Sacred Heart Church, Pomona Monday Jan. 13th 10:00 a.m. SHARON LOUISE CLARK Services Pomona Chapel Friday Jan. 17th 11:00 a.m. ELIZABETH "LIZ" COLLINS Services Claremont Chapel Saturday Jan. 11th 12:00 p.m. ALICE DOMINGUEZ Vigil Rite St. Paul the Apostle Church, Chino Hills Wednesday Jan. 8th 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass St. Paul the Apostle Church, Wednesday Jan 8th 11:00 a.m. HARRY E. FORT Services Pomona Chapel Saturday Jan. 11th 11:00 a.m. HELEN GUTIERREZ Funeral Mass Holy Name of Mary Church, San Dimas Friday Jan. 10th 10:00 a.m. ESTHER HENRY Memorial Services Balch Auditorium, Scripps College, Claremont Saturday Jan. 11th 11 a.m. PEARL HUTCHERSON Services Pomona Chapel Today Jan. 7th 11:00 a.m. DOROTHY ANN JAMES Graveside Services Oak Park Cemetery, Claremont Thursday Jan. 9th 1:00 p.m. RICHARD LAYUGAN Services Claremont Chapel Saturday Jan. 11th 9:00 a.m. MARJORIE MINOR Graveside Services La Verne Cemetery Friday Jan. 10th 11:00 a.m. ALBERTO "PEPS" MORALES Services House of Praise Fellowship, La Verne Saturday Jan. 11th 10:00 a.m. JOHN C. RIVAS Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Thursday Jan. 9th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Sacred Heart Church, Pomona Friday Jan. 10th 10:00 a.m. RICARDO SALAZAR Funeral Mass Sacred Heart Church, Pomona Thursday Jan. 9th 10:00 a.m. GEORGE U. SMITH Services Pomona Chapel Thursday Jan. 16th 1:00 p.m.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Jan. 7, 2020