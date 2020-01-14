|
|
ALBERT CASTRO Services Pomona Valley Memorial Park Mausoleum Friday Jan. 17th 10:00 a.m. DANIEL H. CHAGOLLA Services Pomona Chapel Today Jan. 14th 10:00 a.m. ARVEL B. CHASTAIN Services Pomona Chapel Monday Jan. 20th 11:00 a.m. SHARON LOUISE CLARK Services Pomona Chapel Friday Jan. 17th 11:00 a.m. PHYLLIS RUTH COOK Services Pomona Chapel Today Jan. 14th 1:30 p.m. SONIA CURIEL Services Pomona Chapel Friday Jan. 17th 1:30 p.m. PAUL HENRI FRANCOEUR Services Claremont Chapel Saturday Jan. 25th 2:00 p.m. DEAN MATLACK Services Pomona Chapel Saturday Jan. 18th 10:00 a.m. ROGER R. MEADOWS Services Pomona Chapel Saturday Jan. 25th 11:00 a.m. CARLOS OCHOA Funeral Mass Holy Name of Mary Church, San Dimas Tuesday Jan. 21st 10:00 a.m. ANTHONY JOSEPH PELATO Services Pomona Chapel Thursday Jan. 23rd 10:00 a.m. GILBERT ROMO, SR. Services Pomona Chapel Friday Jan. 24th 11:00 a.m. HELEN RUIZ Services Claremont Chapel Friday Jan. 24th 12:00 p.m. GEORGE U. SMITH Services Pomona Chapel Thursday Jan. 16th 1:00 p.m. ROSE M. STACK Rosary & Funeral Mass Holy Name of Mary Church, San Dimas Thursday Jan. 16th 10:00 a.m.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Jan. 14, 2020