|
|
CLARENCE V. BEGA Vigil Rite Claremont Chapel Friday Jan. 24th 6:30 p.m. Services Claremont Chapel Saturday Jan. 25th 10:00 a.m. ELBERT BENTON Services Pomona Chapel Friday Jan. 24th 1:30 p.m. PAULA RUTH BLAINE Services Pacifica Senior Living Hillsborough, Chino Friday Jan. 24th 1:30 p.m. KATHE BLUM Services Rock of the Foothills Lutheran Church, La Verne Today Jan. 20th 10:00 a.m. Graveside Service Oak Park Cemetery, Claremont Wednesday Jan. 22nd 10:00 a.m. ARVEL B. CHASTAIN Services Pomona Chapel Today Jan. 20th 11:00 a.m. HARRY D. COWAN Services Pomona Chapel Saturday Jan. 25th 2:00 p.m. JOHN M. FUNK Graveside Service Pomona Valley Memorial Park Thursday Jan. 23rd 10:00 a.m. BERNARD GORDON Services Purpose Church - Chapel, Pomona Friday Jan. 24 11:00 a.m. AMADO FRANK GUAJARDO Services Pomona Chapel Today Jan. 20th 1:30 p.m. PAUL HENRI FRANCOEUR Services Claremont Chapel Saturday Jan. 25th 2:00 p.m. CHRISTINA SOLTERO GONZALEZ Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Thursday Jan. 23rd 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Sacred Heart Church, Pomona Friday Jan. 24th 10:00 a.m. MARYANNE MARTINEZ Vigil Rite Claremont Chapel Wednesday Jan. 22nd 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Claremont Thursday Jan. 23rd 10:30 a.m. CAROLYN D. MATTHEWS Graveside Service Riverside National Cemetery, Tuesday Jan. 28th 2:15 p.m. ROGER R. MEADOWS Services Pomona Chapel Saturday Jan. 25th 11:00 a.m. CARLOS OCHOA Funeral Mass Holy Name of Mary Church, San Dimas Tuesday Jan. 21st 10:00 a.m. FELIPE ORTEGA Vigil Rite Sacred Heart Church, Pomona Friday Jan. 24th 6:00 p.m. Funeral Mass Sacred Heart Church, Pomona Saturday Jan. 25th 10:30 a.m. ANTHONY JOSEPH PELATO Services Pomona Chapel Thursday Jan. 23rd 10:00 a.m. GILBERT ROMO, SR. Services Pomona Chapel Friday Jan. 24th 11:00 a.m. HELEN RUIZ Services Claremont Chapel Friday Jan. 24th 12:00 p.m. ROBERT JAMES SMITH Graveside Service Riverside National Cemetery Tuesday Jan. 28th 9:45 a.m. GUADALUPE G. TORRES Funeral Mass Holy Name of Mary Church, San Dimas Wednesday Jan. 29th 10:00 a.m.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Jan. 20, 2020