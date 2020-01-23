|
|
CLARENCE V. BEGA Vigil Rite Claremont Chapel Friday Jan. 24th 6:30 p.m. Services Claremont Chapel Saturday Jan. 25th 10:00 a.m. MICHAEL BENNITT Oct. 7, 1948 Jan. 20, 2020 ELBERT BENTON Services Pomona Chapel Friday Jan. 24th 1:30 p.m. PAULA RUTH BLAINE Services Pacifica Senior Living Hillsborough, Chino Friday Jan. 24th 1:30 p.m. HARRY D. COWAN Services Pomona Chapel Saturday Jan. 25th 2:00 p.m. JOHN M. FUNK Graveside Service Pomona Valley Memorial Park Today Jan. 23rd 10:00 a.m. PAUL HENRI FRANCOEUR Services Claremont Chapel Saturday Jan. 25th 2:00 p.m. CHRISTINA SOLTERO GONZALEZ Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Today Jan. 23rd 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Sacred Heart Church, Pomona Friday Jan. 24th 10:00 a.m. BERNARD GORDON Services Purpose Church - Chapel, Pomona Friday Jan. 24 11:00 a.m. BARBARA KNASS Graveside Services Oak Park Cemetery, Claremont Monday Jan. 27th 11:30 a.m. GEORGE A. MANRIQUEZ Services Pomona Chapel Monday Jan. 27th 11:00 a.m. MARYANNE MARTINEZ Funeral Mass Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Claremont Today Jan. 23rd 10:30 a.m. CAROLYN D. MATTHEWS Graveside Service Riverside National Cemetery, Tuesday Jan. 28th 2:15 p.m. ROGER R. MEADOWS Services Pomona Chapel Saturday Jan. 25th 11:00 a.m. PHU VAN NGUYEN Vigil Rite Claremont Chapel Monday Jan. 27th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Claremont Tuesday Jan. 28th 10:00 a.m. FELIPE ORTEGA Vigil Rite Sacred Heart Church, Pomona Friday Jan. 24th 6:00 p.m. Funeral Mass Sacred Heart Church, Pomona Saturday Jan. 25th 10:30 a.m. ANTHONY JOSEPH PELATO Services Pomona Chapel Today Jan. 23rd 10:00 a.m. GILBERT ROMO, SR. Services Pomona Chapel Friday Jan. 24th 11:00 a.m. HELEN RUIZ Services Claremont Chapel Friday Jan. 24th 12:00 p.m. JOHN F. RUIZ, SR. Vigil Rite Claremont Chapel Friday Jan. 31st 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass St. Joseph Church, Pomona Saturday Feb. 1st 10:00 a.m. ROBERT JAMES SMITH Graveside Service Riverside National Cemetery Tuesday Jan. 28th 9:45 a.m. GUADALUPE G. TORRES Funeral Mass Holy Name of Mary Church, San Dimas Wednesday Jan. 29th 10:00 a.m.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Jan. 23, 2020