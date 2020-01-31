|
ADDIE B. DEAN Services Pomona Chapel Thursday Feb. 6th 11:00 a.m. IRMA LEE DOTSON Services Abundant Living Family Church, Rancho Cucamonga Tuesday Feb. 4th 1:30 p.m. ETTA ELLEN HARNESS Services Church of Christ, Pomona Friday Feb. 7th 12:00 p.m. KATHLEEN "KATHY" JARVIS Services Rock Of The Foothills Lutheran Church, La Verne Wednesday Feb. 5th 11:00 a.m. Graveside Services Riverside National Cemetery Thursday Feb. 6th 10:30 a.m. DALONNA STACY LEE Services Pomona Chapel Saturday Feb. 1st 11:00 a.m. DONNA J. LEE Services Claremont Chapel Thursday Feb. 6th 11:00 a.m. JAVIER BAUTISTA LOPEZ Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Thursday Feb. 13th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Ontario Friday Feb. 14th 10:00 a.m. MARIA ASUNCION MARTINEZ DE PEDROZA Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Friday Feb. 7th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass St. Madeleine Church, Pomona Saturday Feb. 8th 9:00 a.m. BEVERLY JEAN MCELROY Services Pomona Chapel Today Jan. 31st 1:00 p.m. CHERISE VICTORIA O'BRYAN Services Pomona Chapel Friday Feb. 7th 1:00 p.m. ARTEMIO PEREZ Vigil Rite Claremont Chapel Friday Feb. 7th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Claremont Saturday Feb. 8th 10:00 a.m. MANUEL "MANNY" REALYVASQUEZ, III Vigil Rite Claremont Chapel Wednesday Feb. 19th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Holy Name of Mary Church, San Dimas Thursday Feb. 20th 10:00 a.m. JOHN F. RUIZ, SR. Vigil Rite Claremont Chapel Today Jan. 31st 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass St. Joseph Church, Pomona Saturday Feb. 1st 10:00 a.m. ALICIA SANTARITA SALVIO Services Pomona Chapel Saturday Feb. 15th 10:00 a.m. EUGENIA ANNA SCHULLER Funeral Mass Holy Name of Mary Church, San Dimas Friday Feb. 21st 2:00 p.m. RONALD GARTH TODD Services Calvary Baptist Church, La Verne Thursday Feb. 6th 4:00 p.m. MICHAEL JON TOOMEY Services Inland Hills Church, Chino Friday Feb. 7th 1:00 p.m. ROBERT MARK TORTELL Vigil Rite St. Joseph Church, Pomona Today Jan. 31st 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass at the Church Saturday Feb. 1st 12:00 p.m. GRACE VIRAMONTES Vigil Rite Claremont Chapel Wednesday Feb. 5th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Montclair Thursday Feb. 6th 10:00 a.m. WAYNE LAVERNE WILSON Services New Direction Church, Rancho Cucamonga Saturday Feb. 8th 10:00 a.m.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Jan. 31, 2020