Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for none
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

none

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONNA BLACKSTOCK Services Decker Hall at Pilgrim Place, Claremont Saturday Feb. 15th 3:30 p.m. ADDIE B. DEAN Services Pomona Chapel Thursday Feb. 6th 11:00 a.m. SYLVIA MARIA DOMINGUEZ Services Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Chino Feb. 7th 10:00 a.m. IRMA LEE DOTSON Services Abundant Living Family Church, Rancho Cucamonga Tuesday Feb. 4th 1:30 p.m. EMLY FARMER Services New Direction Church, Rancho Cucamonga Friday Feb 14th 10:00 a.m. ETTA ELLEN HARNESS Services Church of Christ, Pomona Friday Feb. 7th 12:00 p.m. KATHLEEN "KATHY" JARVIS Services Rock of The Foothills Lutheran Church, La Verne Wednesday Feb. 5th 11:00 a.m. Graveside Services Riverside National Cemetery Thursday Feb. 6th 10:30 a.m. DONNA J. LEE Services Claremont Chapel Thursday Feb. 6th 11:00 a.m. JAVIER BAUTISTA LOPEZ Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Thursday Feb. 13th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Ontario Friday Feb. 14th 10:00 a.m. MARIA ASUNCION MARTINEZ DE PEDROZA Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Friday Feb. 7th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass St. Madeleine Church, Pomona Saturday Feb. 8th 9:00 a.m. CHERISE VICTORIA O'BRYAN Services Pomona Chapel Friday Feb. 7th 1:00 p.m. ARTEMIO PEREZ Vigil Rite Claremont Chapel Friday Feb. 7th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Claremont Saturday Feb. 8th 10:00 a.m. MANUEL "MANNY" REALYVASQUEZ, III Vigil Rite Claremont Chapel Wednesday Feb. 19th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Holy Name of Mary Church, San Dimas Thursday Feb. 20th 10:00 a.m. WANDA RENNER Services Trinity United Methodist Church, Pomona Saturday Feb. 8th 10:00 a.m. ALICIA SANTARITA SALVIO Services Pomona Chapel Saturday Feb. 15th 10:00 a.m. EUGENIA ANNA SCHULLER Funeral Mass Holy Name of Mary Church, San Dimas Friday Feb. 21st 2:00 p.m. RONALD GARTH TODD Services Calvary Baptist Church, La Verne Thursday Feb. 6th 4:00 p.m. MICHAEL JON TOOMEY Services Inland Hills Church, Chino Friday Feb. 7th 1:00 p.m. GRACE VIRAMONTES Vigil Rite Claremont Chapel Wednesday Feb. 5th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Montclair Thursday Feb. 6th 10:00 a.m. WAYNE LAVERNE WILSON Services New Direction Church, Rancho Cucamonga Saturday Feb. 8th 10:00 a.m.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -