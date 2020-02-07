|
|
DONNA BLACKSTOCK Services Decker Hall at Pilgrim Place, Claremont Saturday Feb. 15th 3:30 p.m. DAVID LARRY BURNETT Services Pomona Chapel Monday Feb. 10th 12:00 p.m. SYLVIA MARIA DOMINGUEZ Services Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Chino Today Feb. 7th 10:00 a.m. EMLY FARMER Services New Direction Church, Rancho Cucamonga Friday Feb 14th 10:00 a.m. ROSEMARIE FOLEY Services Pomona Chapel Sunday Feb. 23rd 4:00 p.m. ANGELICA GUDINO Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Tuesday Feb. 11th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Sacred Heart Church, Pomona Wednesday Feb. 12th 10:00 a.m. ETTA ELLEN HARNESS Services Church of Christ, Pomona Today Feb. 7th 12:00 p.m. RAMON G. ISLAS Services Claremont Chapel Today Feb. 7th 12:00 p.m. JAVIER BAUTISTA LOPEZ Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Thursday Feb. 13th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Ontario Friday Feb. 14th 10:00 a.m. MARIA ASUNCION MARTINEZ DE PEDROZA Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Today Feb. 7th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass St. Madeleine Church, Pomona Saturday Feb. 8th 9:00 a.m. CHERISE VICTORIA O'BRYAN Services Pomona Chapel Today Feb. 7th 1:00 p.m. ARTEMIO PEREZ Vigil Rite Claremont Chapel Today Feb. 7th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Claremont Saturday Feb. 8th 10:00 a.m. MANUEL "MANNY" REALYVASQUEZ, III Vigil Rite Claremont Chapel Wednesday Feb. 19th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Holy Name of Mary Church, San Dimas Thursday Feb. 20th 10:00 a.m. WANDA RENNER Services Trinity United Methodist Church, Pomona Saturday Feb. 8th 10:00 a.m. ALICIA SANTARITA SALVIO Services Pomona Chapel Saturday Feb. 15th 10:00 a.m. EUGENIA ANNA SCHULLER Funeral Mass Holy Name of Mary Church, San Dimas Friday Feb. 21st 2:00 p.m. MAURO SILVESTRI Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Sunday Feb. 9th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass St. Joseph Church, Pomona Monday Feb. 10th 10:00 a.m. GRACE STEENHUIZEN Services Claremont United Methodist Church Today Feb. 7th 1:00 p.m. SYLVIA C. STEPHENS Funeral Mass Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Claremont Friday Feb. 14th 11:30 a.m. MICHAEL JON TOOMEY Services Inland Hills Church, Chino Today Feb. 7th 1:00 p.m. BEATRICE SERNA ULLOA Services Claremont Chapel Wednesday Feb. 12th 1:00 p.m. WAYNE LAVERNE WILSON Services New Direction Church, Rancho Cucamonga Saturday Feb. 8th 10:00 a.m.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Feb. 7, 2020