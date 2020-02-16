|
|
CURTIS BAKER Services Grace Baptist Church, Glendora Friday Feb. 28th 10:00 a.m. JESSICA TREW ESPINOSA Rosary & Funeral Mass St. Madeleine Church, Pomona Monday Feb. 24th 9:30 a.m. CELZA M. FINOCCHIO Vigil Rite Claremont Chapel Thursday Feb. 20th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Claremont Friday Feb. 21st 10:00 a.m. ROSEMARIE FOLEY Services Pomona Chapel Sunday Feb. 23rd 4:00 p.m. ELEANOR C. JUAREZ Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Friday Feb. 21st 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Sacred Heart Church, Pomona Saturday Feb. 22nd 12:00 p.m. HORACIO A. MILLAN Services Claremont Chapel Wednesday Feb. 19th 11:00 a.m. DOUGLAS KENT PENN Graveside Services Riverside National Cemetery Staging Area 4, Friday Feb. 28th 10:45 a.m. MANUEL "MANNY" REALYVASQUEZ, III Vigil Rite Claremont Chapel Wednesday Feb. 19th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Holy Name of Mary Church, San Dimas Thursday Feb. 20th 10:00 a.m. EUGENIA ANNA SCHULLER Funeral Mass Holy Name of Mary Church, San Dimas Friday Feb. 21st 2:00 p.m.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Feb. 16, 2020