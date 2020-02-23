|
BARBARA L. "CHAVEZ" AGUILAR Rosary & Funeral Mass St. Madeleine Church, Pomona Monday March 9th 9:30 a.m. CURTIS BAKER Services Grace Baptist Church, Glendora Friday Feb. 28th 10:00 a.m. LINNIE T. BROOKS Services First Baptist Church, Claremont Monday March 2nd 9:45 a.m. CESAR CRUZ MORALES Services Pomona Chapel Saturday Feb. 29th 1:00 p.m. JESSICA TREW ESPINOSA Rosary & Funeral Mass St. Madeleine Church, Pomona Monday Feb. 24th 9:30 a.m. JANE FAGAN Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Sunday March 8th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Holy Name of Mary Church, San Dimas Monday March 9th 10:00 a.m. ROSEMARIE FOLEY Services Pomona Chapel Today Feb. 23rd 4:00 p.m. MARTIN GARCIA Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Monday March 9th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass St. Madeleine Church, Pomona Tuesday March 10th 10:00 a.m. ANGELINA LOPEZ Funeral Mass Holy Name of Mary Church, San Dimas Friday March 6th 10:00 a.m. MARIA MARTINEZ DE LINARES Services Pomona Chapel Sunday March 1st 6:30 p.m. MILLICENT PANDORA MITCHELL Services Pomona Chapel Monday Feb. 24th 10:00 a.m. LARRY MIONSKE Services Claremont Chapel Monday March 9th 11:00 a.m. DOUGLAS KENT PENN Graveside Services Riverside National Cemetery, Staging Area #4, Friday Feb. 28th 10:45 a.m. URIEL REA Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Thursday Feb. 27th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Montclair Friday Feb. 28th 12:00 p.m. LANCE ROSEN Services Pilgrim Congregational Church, Pomona Sunday March 1st 3:00 p.m. BARBARA STOUT Memorial Services to be announced
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Feb. 23, 2020