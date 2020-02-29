Home

BARBARA L. "CHAVEZ" AGUILAR Rosary & Funeral Mass St. Madeleine Church, Pomona Monday March 9th 9:30 a.m. LINNIE T. BROOKS Services First Baptist Church, Claremont Monday March 2nd 9:45 a.m. CESAR CRUZ MORALES Services Pomona Chapel Today Feb. 29th 1:00 p.m. JANE FAGAN Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Sunday March 8th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Holy Name of Mary Church, San Dimas Monday March 9th 10:00 a.m. MARTIN GARCIA Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Monday March 9th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass St. Madeleine Church, Pomona Tuesday March 10th 10:00 a.m. CAROL JOHNSON Services Purpose Church, Pomona Friday March 6th 11:00 a.m. ANGELINA LOPEZ Funeral Mass Holy Name of Mary Church, San Dimas Friday March 6th 10:00 a.m. MARIA MARTINEZ DE LINARES Services Pomona Chapel Sunday March 1st 6:30 p.m. ANN "SISSY" LIVERANCE Services Claremont Chapel Saturday March 7th 11:00 a.m. LARRY MIONSKE Services Claremont Chapel Monday March 9th 11:00 a.m. ELEANA D. MONTOYA Vigil Rite Claremont Chapel Sunday March 1st 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Montclair Monday March 2nd 10:00 a.m. MANUEL GUERRERO MUNOZ Graveside Services Riverside National Cemetery, Staging Area #4 Friday March 6th 9:45 a.m. LANCE ROSEN Services Pilgrim Congregational Church, Pomona Sunday March 1st 3:00 p.m. RICHARD "DICK" SOPER Services Claremont Chapel Friday March 20th 11:00 a.m. MARY LOU URSUA Vigil Rite Claremont Chapel Monday March 9th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Holy Name of Mary Church, San Dimas Tuesday March 10th 10:00 a.m.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Feb. 29, 2020
