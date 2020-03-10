Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oakdale Memorial Park
1401 South Grand Ave
Glendora, CA 91740
(626) 691-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for none
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

none

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSE AGUIRRE Services Pomona Chapel Saturday March 14th 11:00 a.m. ALFONSO BARRAGAN Memorial Mass Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Claremont Wednesday March 18th 10:00 a.m. PAUL E. BASS Graveside Services Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Covina Thursday March 19th 11:00 a.m. MITCHELL RAY DE STEFANO, SR. Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Thursday March 19th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass St. Madeleine Church, Pomona Friday March 20th 10:00 a.m. RUDY STEVEN DIAZ Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Thursday March 12th 6:30 p.m. Graveside Services Holy Cross Cemetery, Pomona Friday March 13th 11:00 a.m. AURELIA ESTRADA Services Pomona Chapel Friday March 13th 11:00 a.m. ROBERT "BOB" FLOYD Rosary & Funeral Mass Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Claremont Wednesday March 25th 10:00 a.m. MARTIN GARCIA Funeral Mass St. Madeleine Church, Pomona Today March 10th 10:00 a.m. MARION ELVIN PERSON Graveside Services Riverside National Cemetery Wednesday March 18th 1:15 p.m. RICHARD "DICK" SOPER Services Claremont Chapel Friday March 20th 11:00 a.m. MARY LOU URSUA Funeral Mass Holy Name of Mary Church, San Dimas Today March 10th 10:00 a.m. MARIA C. "BLANQUITA" VILCHEZ Services Pomona Chapel Friday March 13th 6:30 p.m. FORREST EMERSON WILKINS Graveside Services Oakdale Memorial Park, Glendora Monday March 16th 10:00 a.m. Services Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Covina Monday March 16th 11:30 a.m. ALFONSO ZAPATA Graveside Services Oak Park Cemetery, Claremont Thursday March 19th 10:30 a.m.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oakdale Memorial Park
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -