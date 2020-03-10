|
JOSE AGUIRRE Services Pomona Chapel Saturday March 14th 11:00 a.m. ALFONSO BARRAGAN Memorial Mass Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Claremont Wednesday March 18th 10:00 a.m. PAUL E. BASS Graveside Services Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Covina Thursday March 19th 11:00 a.m. MITCHELL RAY DE STEFANO, SR. Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Thursday March 19th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass St. Madeleine Church, Pomona Friday March 20th 10:00 a.m. RUDY STEVEN DIAZ Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Thursday March 12th 6:30 p.m. Graveside Services Holy Cross Cemetery, Pomona Friday March 13th 11:00 a.m. AURELIA ESTRADA Services Pomona Chapel Friday March 13th 11:00 a.m. ROBERT "BOB" FLOYD Rosary & Funeral Mass Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Claremont Wednesday March 25th 10:00 a.m. MARTIN GARCIA Funeral Mass St. Madeleine Church, Pomona Today March 10th 10:00 a.m. MARION ELVIN PERSON Graveside Services Riverside National Cemetery Wednesday March 18th 1:15 p.m. RICHARD "DICK" SOPER Services Claremont Chapel Friday March 20th 11:00 a.m. MARY LOU URSUA Funeral Mass Holy Name of Mary Church, San Dimas Today March 10th 10:00 a.m. MARIA C. "BLANQUITA" VILCHEZ Services Pomona Chapel Friday March 13th 6:30 p.m. FORREST EMERSON WILKINS Graveside Services Oakdale Memorial Park, Glendora Monday March 16th 10:00 a.m. Services Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Covina Monday March 16th 11:30 a.m. ALFONSO ZAPATA Graveside Services Oak Park Cemetery, Claremont Thursday March 19th 10:30 a.m.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Mar. 10, 2020