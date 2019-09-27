Home

LUCILE G. CARR Services in the Assembly Room at Mt. San Antonio Gardens, Pomona Sunday Oct. 6th 1:00 p.m. CAROLYN R. FANKHAUSER Graveside Service Riverside National Cemetery, Staging Area #2, Friday Oct. 4th 2:15 p.m. JOSEPHINE MUNDT HANSEN Services Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Claremont Today Sept. 27th 10:00 a.m JOHN FOREST HARMON Celebration of Life Service, contact family for details ROSEMARIE JAUREGUI PEREZ Services Pomona Chapel Saturday Sept. 28th 11:00 a.m. MOZELL JONES, JR. Services Shield of Faith Church, Pomona Today Sept. 27th 11:00 a.m. CATHERINE ROSE LOMBARDO Services Claremont United Church of Christ, Saturday Sept. 28th 1:00 p.m. RUDY MARTINEZ Funeral Mass Sacred Heart Church, Pomona Today Sept. 27th 10:00 a.m. NANCY JANE PEEVEY Services Pomona Chapel Monday Sept. 30th 10:00 a.m. JOSE PEREZ URBINA Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Today Sept. 27th 6:30 p.m. CHARLES PAUL PIPPING Graveside Service Riverside National Cemetery, Staging Area #4, Friday Oct. 4th 11:45 a.m. LIDIA POSADA Services Alfa y Omega Ministeros, Rancho Cucamonga Saturday Oct. 5th 10:00 a.m. ANDREW CHRISTOPHER ROMERO Services Pomona Chapel Today Sep. 27th 11:00 a.m BARBARA ANNE ROWLAND Services Claremont Chapel Saturday Sept.28th 10:00 a.m. OFELIA B. VASQUEZ Vigil Rite Pomona Chapel Wednesday Oct. 9th 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Chino Thursday Oct. 10th 10:00 a.m.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Sept. 27, 2019
