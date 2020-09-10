July 29, 1934 - May 18, 2020 Adel Jeran, longtime resident of Claremont, California, passed away on May 18, 2020 at the age of 85 after a brief illness. Ms. Jeran was born on July 29, 1934 in Upland, California to parents Ilona Vereb Jeran and Daniel Jeran. She graduated from Chaffey High School in Ontario, California in 1952, and in 1953 she started working in the Emergency Room at San Antonio Hospital in Upland. She attended cosmetology school and earned her license to practice cosmetology in California. She entered the Women's Army Corps in 1953, serving during the Korean War. While in the Army, she completed a year of duty in Japan and received the National Defense Service Medal, the Korean Services Medal, and the United Nations Service Medal. She was honorably discharged in 1955. She married Hubert Butler in April 1957 and together they had three children: Karen, Kathryn, and Kimberly. Adel went on to earn her bachelor's degree from La Verne University in 1975 and worked as a Licensed Psychiatric Technician at Lanterman Development Center in Pomona, California and later at Metropolitan State Hospital in Norwalk, California. She retired in 1995. Ms. Jeran loved to dance, and after her retirement she joined a senior dance group that performed at various locations around the Claremont area. Ms. Jeran is survived by daughters Karen Butler Nussbaum and Kathryn Butler, her grandson Joey Nussbaum, her brother Jerry Jeran and several beloved nieces and nephews. Ms. Jeran was interred at the Los Angeles National Cemetery during a private service.





