July 27, 1937 - October 11, 2020 Agapito C. Arregin, age 83, former 82 year resident of San Bernardino and 1 year resident of Redlands, CA, passed away on Sunday, October 11th at his home surrounded by his loving family. Gapo is survived by his beloved wife Vera; beloved children Debra Zuniga, Vickie Rodriguez and son Pete Arregin. Gapo has 5 loving grandchildren Joseph, Andrew, Emma, Helena and Jasmine. He is also survived by his sisters Margaret Mujica of Highland, Rosalinda Romero of Fontana and Richard Zuniga of San Bernardino. Gapo leaves behind many nieces, nephews and long time friends. He loved his church "Echoes of Love Ministry" in Colton were he served as a Deacon. He retired from E L Yeager Construction and he belonged to the Local #783 Union. Services will be Thursday, November 5th, 2020 at 10:00am at Emmerson Bartlett Memorial Chapel, 703 Brookside Ave., Redlands, CA. followed by burial at Montecito Memorial Park at 1:00pm.





