Distinguished Professor Emerita of English and Black Studies at Pitzer College, Pomona Unified School District Trustee for eight years, social justice community advocate and community leader, charter member of the Pomona Valley Alumnae Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and resident of Pomona for over 50 years, Dr. Agnes Moreland Jackson (Agnes) of Pomona, California passed away on April 8, 2020,after a long illness. Her husband of 56 years, Reverend Harold Andrew Jackson, Jr. predeceased her on January 25, 2020. A memorial service to honor and celebrate her life will later be planned. Interment will take place at Rose Hills Cemetery in Whittier, California on Friday, April 17, 2020. Those who desireto honor her memory can make a donation over the phone, by mail or online to the Agnes Moreland Jackson Diversity Program Endowment Fund or the Agnes Moreland Jackson Annual Scholarship at Pitzer College. Online donations can be made via the link: https://www.pitzer.edu/advancement/general-donation-form/. Donations can be made by phone by calling 909-621-8432. Checks made payable to Pitzer College can be mailed as listed below. Stephen Tanenbaum Pitzer College Office of Advancement Box A-102 1050 N. Mills Avenue Claremont, CA 91711-6101
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Apr. 15, 2020