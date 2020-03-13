|
ALAN P. HASKVITZ "My amazing, healthy, strong, funny, brilliant, complex, sensitive, industrious, independent, irreverent Dad is gone." (Anna Haskvitz, March 4, 2020) Alan was born on September 7,1942 in Minnesota and he passed away at home in Alta Loma on March 4, 2020 with his wife, Irene, by his side. His parents, Rose and Harry Haskvitz, moved their family to California when Al was 10 years old and he grew up in Ontario, California. After graduating from Chaffey High School, he attended Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. He has received degrees in education, journalism, American Studies and Business. He began his 50 year teaching career in Canada where he co-founded the United Counties Girls' Basketball in Cornwall, Ontario, Canada and was a coach for wheelchair basketball. After he returned to California he spent over 30 years as a highly respected social studies teacher at Suzanne Middle School in the Walnut School District. When Alan died, his family lost a wonderful human being and the world lost a brilliant and gifted educator. He was inducted into the National Teachers Hall of Fame and he was named a"Hero" in Education" by Readers' Digest. His many awards for excellence in teaching include: the National Teachers Hall of Fame; Learning Magazine's Professional Best Teacher; National Middle Level Teacher of the Year; Winner of 3 Golden Bell Awards, the Spirit of Education Award, the Presidential Award for Environmental Education, the National Wildlife Association Teaching Award; and Distinguished Alumni of the Year at the California Community College League. He also received the Alumni Award at Chaffey High School and Chaffey College. He was also a recipient of the Distinguished Robert Foster Cherry International Award for Teaching. His methods and curriculum have been honored as Nation's best by Target, the United Nations, Learning Magazine, Campbell Soup, Charles Kuralt, the National Council for the Social Studies, the Perry Foundation, the Freedom Foundation, the Kohl Foundation and several environmental organizations such as the National Wildlife Federation. As a mentor and department head at Suzanne Middle School, his curriculum increased CAP/SLAS test scores from the 22nd percentile to the 94th, which was the largest gain in California history. In addition to his many publications and professional presentations to educators throughout the United States, he helped to develop the "Reach Every Child" award winning Website (www.reachverychild.com). Al's students learned about research, political action, social justice, science, technology and how to make a difference by thinking outside the box. For example, his students rewrote and lobbied for changing the voting poll rules and state registration forms in Los Angeles County and they were the first to lobby for drought resistant plants in government buildings (which became law). He was most proud of the hundreds of letters he received from students expressing their appreciation to him for making such a positive impact on their lives. Al loved nature, gardening, animals and staying fit. He won many medals for his physical strength as a senior. Always busy, he wrote an on-line column and blog in the Car Family Magazine (www.thecarfamily.com). His home was a sanctuary for an endangered tortoise (named Hurry), and the Monarch Butterfly. Alan leaves his wife, Irene (married almost 50 years), his daughter Anna Haskvitz and son in law Joe Lessard, his son Max, his brother Dennis and sister Judy (and husband Dale), his nephews Cory Briggs (and Seekey), Jeff Briggs (and Priya) and Curt Briggs. His family and friends will forever miss his sensitivity, his brilliance, his sense of humor, his creativity and his smile. Burial will be private. Donations in his honor may be made to: Southern Poverty Law Center, 400 Washington Avenue, Montgomery, AL 36104, National Resources Defense Council or The Red Cross. For remembrance to honor Alan's life see www.alanhaskvitz.com
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Mar. 13, 2020