|
|
September 17, 1985 - February 5, 2020 PEREZ, Alanna, 34 years of age, formerly of San Bernardino, CA, passed away on Wednesday, February 5th of injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Las Vegas. Alanna was a former member of Calvary Chapel San Bernardino (Red Barn), a 2003 San Bernardino High graduate and student at Cal State San Bernardino before moving to Las Vegas with her cousin Norma Blake where Alanna worked as a dual rate supervisor at Harahs hotel and casino. She is survived by her parents Anthony and Ruth Perez of Hesperia; brothers Anthony Jr. Alex Perez; sisters Amanda and Alyssa Perez; grandparents Jose and Rosa Moreno; grandfather Gabe Perez of Highland; aunts, uncles, cousins nephews, neices and many more friends and family throughout the states. A Celebration Of Life Service will be held at 1:00 PM at Family Life Church,14411 La Paz Dr., Victorville, CA 92395.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Feb. 25, 2020