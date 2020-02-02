|
01/21/1934 - 01/10/2020 Long time Pomona businessman Albert Castro passed away January 10, 2020. Born January 21, 1934 to immigrant parents Ursulo and Angelina Castro, Al was a lifelong Pomona resident, graduating from Pomona HS in 1953. After graduation, he enlisted in the Army, and traveled post-war Europe. In the early 1960's, Al opened Castro Realty, which later became American Realtors, specializing in selling homes in the community in which he was raised. Preceded in death by his parents, brothers Felix and Manuel Castro, sisters Josie Duran, Marie Avila, Trinie Gonzales, and Elvira Campos, he is survived by spouse Celia Castro and their children, Ruben Castro and Albert Castro II; ex-wife Viola Castro and their children Anthony Castro and Elizabeth Castro; three grandchildren, Andrew, Nicholas and Ivan; sister, Anita Rivas and brother, Arturo Castro. His other business interests, all located in the city of Pomona, included restaurants, the Latin music nightclub Cicero's, a mortgage brokerage firm, and most notably, Al and Candelario Mendoza co-publisheed the bilingual newspaper La Voz, Albert Castro was laid to rest in a private ceremony on January 17, 2020.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Feb. 2, 2020