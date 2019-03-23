May 16, 1933 - March 12, 2019 Alice A. Gutierrez, 85, of Chino, California, passed away on March 12, 2019, leaving a lasting legacy of love and kindness to all fortunate enough to know her. Alice was born in 1933 in Pomona to Steve and Nellie Alvarado. She attended Pomona High School where she met her future husband of 61 years, Louie Gutierrez. They married in 1957 and moved to Chino in 1967 where she later became one of the original employees of the former Chino Valley Bank (now Citizens Business Bank), eventually becoming Vice President, Director of Human Resources. After a long and successful career in banking, she retired and pursued her lifelong interest in oil painting. She became an enthusiastic and meticulous artist with a detailed eye for complex and diverse landscapes, seascapes, and French villages. Alice was also a lover of music and took great pride in taking her three children to see The Three Tenors perform at Dodger stadium. Alice loved to travel, delighting in trips to Spain, Alaska, and Hawaii. In later years, she and Louie traveled extensively with their eldest son, including a cherished trip to New York. She cared tirelessly for Louie until his last days, with help of the Senior Helpers organization and VNA hospice. She was an exemplary mother and best friend to each of her three children whose lives she enriched beyond measure. She will be dearly missed, but the warm memories of the sweetness that defined her will live on forever in those she left behind. Alice is survived by her sons Ron Gutierrez of Chino, Rob Gutierrez of Los Angeles, daughter Rita Gutierrez of Chino Hills, son-in-law James Anderson, and brother Steve Alvarado and sisters Stella Quiroz and Sally Galindo of Pomona. Visitation will be at Todd Memorial Chapel in Claremont on Sunday, March 31st at 5:00 p.m., followed by a Rosary at 6:30 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Margaret Mary Church in Chino, on Monday, April 1st at 10:00 am. A Celebration of Life reception will take place after the funeral at Kellogg House at Cal Poly, Pomona where many of Alice's paintings will be on display in her first posthumous exhibit. Todd Memorial Chapel Claremont 325 North Indian Hill Boulevard Claremont, CA 91711 (909) 622-1217 Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary